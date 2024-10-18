Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.

The program is going to draw in audiences from across Florida and from across the country.

A wide variety of films have been submitted in many different formats. No doubt there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The 16th annual International Film Festival is fastly approaching at Artis-Naples with 58 films from over 20 different counties

“We have narratives, documentaries, short films and student films and they were submitted and we received close to thousands of submissions from filmmakers,” said David Filner the Executive Vice President of Artistic Operations. “Again all over the world and cut that down to the 58 we have here.”

With so many submissions to be featured in this timeless event, how do they do it?

“Well there is a lot of amazing films out there and we actually have a committee of about 30 people who help with that process so if you imagine you try to get each film seen by two or three people so we have thousands of thousands spent watching those films,” said Filner.

What makes this film festival special and unique is that it’s a multi-disciplinary organization.

“The Baker Museum and the Naples Film harmonic reflects kinda a different version of a film festival than a certain independent film festival and to focus on stories that resonate with our audiences,” said Filner.

Filner shared with WINK a special film going to be featured making its world premiere about Sanibel.

“The film started out as a documentary on people who collected seashells on Sanibel island now the filming was halfway through when Hurricane Ian came through and so, that changed drastically the story about this sort of quirky shellers on Sanibel island into what happens after the hurricane,” said Filner.

Filner told WINK this event is a way for everyone to get back together after the storm and have an excuse to dress up or dress down and enjoy the art of film.