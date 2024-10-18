WINK News
The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.
Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.
This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too.
The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, a Boathouse employee said she saw a fire spark from the backside of the building, below the deck.
The recent storms we’ve experienced have been especially hard to process for children with autism.
Nordstrom Rack celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17 at Bell Tower in south Fort Myers. It did so with dozens of store fans gathered in line for an hour before the opening, with music, dancing and a $1,000 gift card giveaway.
Two men have been arrested in Charlotte County for taking the belongings of residents who evacuated due to Hurricane Milton.
The North Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a house fire that killed two dogs on Hart Drive.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly using a child to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target.
Lee Department of Transportation announces that all traffic at the Estero Parkway overpass over Interstate 75 will be closed from noon Friday, Nov. 1, until 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 5. The closure will depend on the weather.
SunSplash Family Water Park offers a new attraction for guests to beat the heat! The latest wave pool is aiming to go live.
After suing the city of Naples, an Aspen, Colorado-based developer’s plans were approved, paving the way for a luxury project of condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions this Friday, along with a chance of stray showers in the forecast.
The program is going to draw in audiences from across Florida and from across the country.
A wide variety of films have been submitted in many different formats. No doubt there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
The 16th annual International Film Festival is fastly approaching at Artis-Naples with 58 films from over 20 different counties
“We have narratives, documentaries, short films and student films and they were submitted and we received close to thousands of submissions from filmmakers,” said David Filner the Executive Vice President of Artistic Operations. “Again all over the world and cut that down to the 58 we have here.”
With so many submissions to be featured in this timeless event, how do they do it?
“Well there is a lot of amazing films out there and we actually have a committee of about 30 people who help with that process so if you imagine you try to get each film seen by two or three people so we have thousands of thousands spent watching those films,” said Filner.
What makes this film festival special and unique is that it’s a multi-disciplinary organization.
“The Baker Museum and the Naples Film harmonic reflects kinda a different version of a film festival than a certain independent film festival and to focus on stories that resonate with our audiences,” said Filner.
Filner shared with WINK a special film going to be featured making its world premiere about Sanibel.
“The film started out as a documentary on people who collected seashells on Sanibel island now the filming was halfway through when Hurricane Ian came through and so, that changed drastically the story about this sort of quirky shellers on Sanibel island into what happens after the hurricane,” said Filner.
Filner told WINK this event is a way for everyone to get back together after the storm and have an excuse to dress up or dress down and enjoy the art of film.