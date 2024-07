There’s a fireworks show being launched from a barge just north of the Naples Pier, but the celebration started with a parade through downtown Naples this morning.

People at the Naples parade were wearing red, white, and blue while celebrating America’s Independence Day, this Thursday.

“It’s Fourth of July and a good excuse to dress up,” said Liz Fisher.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s lovely. Being English, I kind of have to dress up a little,” said Catherine.

WINK News met a few locals and tourists who said this was their first time attending.

“I love the Fourth of July, and I’ve actually never been to the Fourth of July parade, so this is my first year, and I’m loving it,” said Victoria.

There were so many floats decorated in red, white and blue, and people were throwing candy, beads and even handing out water. We all know how hot it is this summer, so fire trucks did their thing and came around to spray everyone.

“We’ve seen the truck that spews out the water, and they actually went under it, and they loved it,” Victoria added.

We asked a couple of people we met why they love the Fourth.

“Just enjoying time barbecue with family later, maybe see the fireworks,” said Karen Varnasdale.

A lot of people were excited to be out, proud to be American and looking forward to spending the rest of the day with their families.