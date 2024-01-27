Cape Coral forms preservation committee

Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Residents of Cape Coral created their own platform and held a rally at Jaycee Park after countless attempts made to speak to Cape Coral City Council.

The community gathered Saturday afternoon to express their complaints with city council. They organized a new bipartisan volunteer political action committee, Cape Coral Preservation PAC (CCPAC), to fight and save their beloved Jaycee Park and oppose monthly stipends council members voted to give themselves. Cape Coral Preservation Committee at Jaycee Park (CREDIT: WINK News)

“They’ve made it clear that they don’t care what we want, and they’re going to go ahead with their plans for developing this park,” said Claire Dooley, chair of CCPAC.

People rallied Wednesday afternoon to voice their concerns and disappointments in front of council members, only to be ignored again.

In order to get their issues on the ballot, CCPAC needs the community’s full support: 28,000 petitions for each issue, to be signed in less than 90 days.

“That’s all we’re asking the city. We don’t want to be, like, in a fight with the city. We just want them to hear the citizens and for them to just acknowledge us a little bit better come to our meeting. And let’s maybe meet somewhere in the middle,” said Anthony Karp with the Cornwallis Neighborhood Association Minute.

Committee members said they will be going door-to-door to reach their signature goal before their due date. They also said they need monetary donations to help fund the expenses needed to get every petition signed, printed and reviewed before going on the ballot.