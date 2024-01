Sunrise in Fort Myers

Happy Saturday!

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler forecasted another warm day across Southwest Florida, with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

“Expect a warm day, with a mix of sun and clouds and a possible stray shower, ” Kreidler added.

Coastal areas will feel a nice breeze as the winds shift to the southwest on Saturday afternoon.

But changes are on the way. A cold front is going to work its way toward Southwest Florida, bringing along some isolated showers and storms on Sunday. Once the line of rain passes, drier, cooler air will begin to filter in.

Temperatures will be cool on Monday, struggling to warm up into the mid-60s by the afternoon.

From there, temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week, reaching the mid-70s for highs by the end of the week.