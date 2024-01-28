Utility work closes Naples roads

Some utility work in Naples may affect your commute this week.

Crews will be installing utilities near the intersection of South Golf Drive and Gulf Shore Boulevard North, according to the City of Naples.

South Golf Drive will be closed in both directions between 3rd Street North and Gulf Shore Boulevard North for four days, said the city. Road closures will start at 7:00 a.m. and will reopen when the work is complete.

Crews expect to be finished by the end of the day on Thursday and they don’t anticipate any impact on traffic.

Here are some detour routes: