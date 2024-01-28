WINK News

Utility work closes Naples roads

Writer: Rachel Murphy
Some utility work in Naples may affect your commute this week.

Crews will be installing utilities near the intersection of South Golf Drive and Gulf Shore Boulevard North, according to the City of Naples.

South Golf Drive will be closed in both directions between 3rd Street North and Gulf Shore Boulevard North for four days, said the city. Road closures will start at 7:00 a.m. and will reopen when the work is complete.

Crews expect to be finished by the end of the day on Thursday and they don’t anticipate any impact on traffic.

Here are some detour routes:

  • Westbound traffic on South Golf Drive will be rerouted south on 3rd Street North, west on 7th Avenue North and then south onto Gulf Shore Blvd. North.
  • Southbound traffic on Gulf Shore Blvd. North will be rerouted east on 7th Avenue North, north on 3rd Street North and then east on South Golf Drive.

