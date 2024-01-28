WINK Taste of the Town comes to Naples

School of Rock musicians play at WINK Taste of the Town (CREDIT: WINK News)

WINK Taste of the Town visited Naples for the first time with the School of Rock.

School of Rock performed at WINK Taste of the Town Saturday. Sara Melton, owner of the School of Rock, said they are excited to come to open a new location in Naples.

“Naples really needs something like this for our youth because there’s not anything like this available for our kids,” said Sara Melton, owner of School of Rock, “we saw the unmet need in our community, and we’re excited to bring this to the youth of Naples.”

The new location for the music school is expected to open soon on Pine Ridge Road in May of 2024.