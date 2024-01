Native American and Creole fusion restaurant Lakota Creole opened at Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita Springs in December. Co-owned by Chef Court Beem with his fiancé, Carrie Davis, Lakota Creole is bringing unique dishes with various game meats from Native American culture combined with New Orleans influence.

Beem was born in South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation, from the Oglala Lakota tribe. He lived in Southwest Florida for most of his life, having moved to Marco Island at age 9. His passion for cooking started as a child.

“I was good at [grilling], and I really liked it, so from there it’s just been straightforward,” Beem said.

