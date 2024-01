Some iStorage units are facing a new invasion in North Fort Myers: rats. Storage unit customers expressed concerns about damage costs and health risks after discovering rats in their iStorage units.

When Michael Drongowski opened his unit at iStorage in North Fort Myers a month and a half ago, he was horrified at what he found.

“I saw the dead rat hanging over my fan and I thought, what the heck,” said Drongowski, “Next thing, you know, opening boxes, they were running out of it. I said, ‘no, I can’t deal with this.'”

Drongowski told his friend Gary Gwynn who also rented a unit there. Gwynn found his in no better shape.

“There were tons of rat feces, urine over everything. You cannot touch it. It’s a biohazard,” said Gwynn.

Both estimate the amount of money lost to damages around $50,000. But they say more upsetting than that is the items’ sentimental value.

Gwynn and Drongowski said management hasn’t done anything to fix the problem, or told other renters about it. They’re afraid people could be walking into their units unaware of the health risks.

When WINK News visited the iStorage units, some rat boxes were seen on the property. WINK News has reached out to management for a statement and they have not responded.