In recent years, many people have said the country has become divided, and a local congressman says he wants to change that.

In a WINK News exclusive, reporter Claire Galt sat down with Congressman Byron Donalds to find out how he is trying to unite voters as the November election begins to shape up.

Donalds was first asked about the border crisis.

“The border crisis, can it be solved before the presidential election? or does it have to wait till November?” Galt asked Donalds.

“It can be solved today. [President] Joe Biden can issue an executive order to reverse policies. He put in 64 new policies in the first month of his administration. All executive orders, none of it went through Congress. There was never a vote by members of Congress for what’s occurring on the southern border, so unfortunately, unless Joe Biden decides to reverse course, or one of the first things he did in office, we’re not going to see many changes, unless there is an impasse on government funding or you elect a new president of the United States,” Donalds said.

Congressman Bryon Donalds said in this exclusive sit-down interview that the border crisis is one “wedge issue.” Former president Donald Trump’s “legal problems” are another “wedge.”

Then there’s abortion.

“The Democrats are going to weaponize it as a big issue. They’re using it as an emotional wedge issue. Because look, abortion is a very emotional topic. Very emotional; it’s the most emotional thing in our politics today. Our party is a pro-life party. We want to protect life, but the Constitution is also clear that abortion is not going to be regulated at the state level. It is no longer a federal issue, but Democrats try to act like it still is,” Donalds said.

So Donald, at every chance he gets, calls for all Republicans to unite behind Trump. That includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who while in the race, predicted if it comes down to Trump versus Biden again, Biden will win.

“Does the former president have any plans to use Ron DeSantis campaigning moving forward?” Galt asked.

“I do believe there’s going to be an opportunity for the government to come out and campaign for President Trump, and I would implore the governor to take them up on that. I think it’s important that our party unites and unites fast because as a Republican, the Democrat party is going to be united against us,” Donalds said.

DeSantis did pledge to support Trump, saying that he is “superior” to Biden. Will that mean the governor will campaign for or alongside the former president?

That remains to be seen.