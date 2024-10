Former president Donald Trump is set to return to the site where he nearly lost his life in July and concerns over security are top of mind.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt spoke with Eric Trump and lays out what he had to say about all of this.

Eric Trump told me it will be hard to go back to Butler for the whole family.

He said the Trump’s are pretty numb to things that happen in the political world, his family has seen it all.

But he said the assassination attempts on his dad went beyond that, at the butler Pennsylvania rally, Eric said he was sitting with his 4 year old daughter in his lap, next to his 6-year-old daughter and his wife Lara, when they heard the shots ring out.

“That affects you. It certainly affects you. You you can be as numb to a lot of things as you want, but that’s, that’s one of those things that, you certainly don’t want your grandkids to see at such kind of an innocent age,” said Eric Trump. “But certainly, my father is my best friend. He’s the most incredible person I know. He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal man. He’s been a phenomenal father. You know, those are scary times.”

The former president will be joined by the family of Corey Comperatore, the man shot and killed during the attempted assassination. The secret service has said there will be hundreds of agents at Saturday’s rally.

When Claire Galt asked Eric Trump if he trust’s his dads security, Eric told WINK, that’s a difficult question to answer.