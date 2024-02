A horrible accident has inspired a family to help others.

Father and four-time drag race champion Doug Herbert’s life was changed forever Jan. 26, 2008 when his two teenage boys were killed in a crash.

Since the death of his sons, Herbert has made it his mission to save lives on the roads.

“My son Jon, 17 years old, a student getting set up to go to college, my son James, 13. His birthday was his same birthday. Was a great young man. He was a boy scout.”

Herbert founded B.R.A.K.E.S, a defensive driving course, Which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.”

“The only way I can look at it now is how lucky I was to be their dad,” said Herbert.

B.R.A.K.E.S teaches teenagers how to brake safely, skid recovery, how to avoid distracted driving and the problem with drunk driving.

Teens are also educated on how to advocate for themselves as a passenger.

“I wish my younger son had told my older son, ‘I don’t like how you’re driving let me out of the car,'” said Herbert.

In 2008, the B.R.A.K.E.S program trained 50 teens.

Today, the B.R.A.K.E.S program has trained about 150,000 teens.

“Proud. I think the boys would be proud of it too,” said Herbert.

A University of North Carolina study shows those who graduate from the B.R.A.K.E.S program are 64% less likely to wind up in a crash.

Although he knows he can’t turn back the clock, Herbert hopes to help other families.

“[I want to] make sure another parent doesn’t get the call I got: that their teenager isn’t going to come home,” said Herbert.

Car crashes are the number one cause of death for teenagers in the United States.

The program is free in Bonita Springs and will be held at the Greyhound racetrack this Saturday and Sunday, with spots still open.

Sign-ups are available at putonthebrakes.org.