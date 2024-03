The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) announced that State Farm has granted $75,000 to the Teen Driver Challenge, an educational course that trains teenagers how to drive.

The program contributes to protecting Florida’s teenage drivers and everyone else on the roadway.

State Farm has granted $985,000 to the program since 2011.

At the request of Florida’s Sheriffs, the Teen Driver Challenge was created in 2007 to lower the high crash and fatality rate of young drivers.

The program’s cost is covered by grants from State Farm and contributions from local sheriff’s offices.

The program is currently available in more than 42 counties and coming to additional ones soon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, teens are involved in three times as many fatal crashes as other drivers.

More than 2,000 students complete the Teen Driver Challenge in Florida each year.