The Florida Sheriff’s Association released the Charlotte County results of Operation Safe Kids

The Operation Safe Kids logo. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force released the results of Operation Safe Kids in Charlotte County.

The operation is currently in progress throughout 42 Florida counties that called attention to traffic safety in and around schools to ensure that children had a safe return to school from summer break.

Here are the specific numbers from Charlotte County:

130 total traffic stops

101 warnings issued

76 citations issued

4 total arrests

Florida’s sheriffs issued 7,218 warnings and 5,171 traffic citations, dedicated 5,900 hours during the enforcement period, delivered 5,520 educational messages and posted 80,674 social media messages throughout the state.