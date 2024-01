During these last days of LJ’s Lounge, a popular Fort Myers Shores bar that bills itself as the last cracker honkytonk in Lee County, patrons, bartenders and owners have been soaking in the scene, reminiscing about 33 years of history as they prepare for the final last call for alcohol.

LJ’s Lounge, 16500 Babcock Ranch Road (formerly known as State Road 31), is scheduled to be bought Feb. 5 by Neal Communities, LJ’s owner Linda Flaitz said. Property records show the Sarasota-based housing developer already paid a combined $3.7 million for an adjacent 86.75 acres. It is planning to build at least 561 homes or townhomes south of the Wilson Pigott Bridge over the Caloosahatchee River, county records show, with the projects called 31 Oaks and Caloosa Palms.

LJ’s last full day will be Feb. 4 with 1:30 a.m. Monday serving as the last call, Flaitz said.

