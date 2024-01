This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Stacy Connors violated her Lee County probation for credit card fraud. She’s accused of stealing a wallet and then going shopping with someone else’s cards in North Fort Myers. She is a repeat offender. She also has several tattoos – stars on both shoulders and a heart with wings on her neck.

Alexa Dorbad violated her probation in Collier County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She too is a repeat offender. She has been on the run since December, 2023. Look for her in Golden Gate City or Fort Myers.

Joslyn Figueroa didn’t show up for court and now there’s a Lee County warrant out for her arrest. She was originally arrested in 2022, accused of encouraging her daughter to fight. It was caught on cell video. The court sentenced her to pretrial diversion, but earlier in January she violated the terms and skipped court. Look for her in Cape Coral.