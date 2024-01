photo from employee

Snoop Dogg has been returned home.

According to a worker at Cantina Laredo, the bobblehead, valued at $1,250, has been returned.

The worker, who bartends at the Cape Coral restaurant, sent a text to a WINK News reporter with a new image of the statue back in his original place, near the cash register.

General manager Joy Duda said the statue was returned Tuesday night.

Duda said she believes someone urged the suspect to return the figure after the story was shared by Crime Stoppers and on the news.

The suspect asked the manager not to press charges. However, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office may still press charges.

The man removed the 43-inch tall figure from the Cantina Laredo restaurant on Big Pine Way in Fort Myers on Monday night.

According to security footage, the suspect was seen moving the figure closer to him as he prepared to leave before picking up the figure and walking out the door.

