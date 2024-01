Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for information on a suspect who stole a 43-inch tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead figurine valued at $1,250.

On Monday, the accused man removed the figurine from the Cantina Laredo restaurant on Big Pine Way in Fort Myers.

He was caught on camera.

If you recognize this person or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit an anonymous tip here and through the P3 Tips mobile app.