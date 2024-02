scene of the Clearwater small plane crash. CREDIT: CLEARWATER FIRE AND RESCUE

Several people died after a small plane crashed into a mobile home park just south of the Clearwater Mall Thursday night.

According to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department, several fatalities have been confirmed from the aircraft and from inside a mobile home. Chief Ehlers updates the media and confirms there are multiple fatalities from the plane crash this evening. pic.twitter.com/ujxzx7Io9g — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

Multiple mobile homes caught on fire when the small plane crashed, says Scott Ehlers, the Clearwater Fire Chief, who gave the details to the media.

The chief said four trailers at the mobile home park were heavily involved in the small plane crash. Crews quickly put those fires out.

Crews did identify that an aircraft was involved in the crash. Fire Chief Scott Ehlers talks about this evening’s plane crash. pic.twitter.com/3omJk3CkyT — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

Crews are investigating exactly what plane crashed as well as anyone else who was potentially on the aircraft.

Authorities are also investigating if anyone was inside any of the mobile homes involved in the crash.

The other mobile homes are considered safe. We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

The call for the crash came in shortly after 7 p.m., and crews arrived seven minutes later.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.