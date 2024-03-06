3 arrested after Cape Coral home raid face judge

A boat seized from a home during a swat raid leads to arrests involving drugs, grand theft and stolen IDs.

WINK News showed you how Cape Coral police raided the home on Southwest 19th Avenue Tuesday.

Wednesday, we learned these three men were arrested on a long list of charges, including dealing in stolen property, grand theft of $100,000 or more and trafficking cocaine.

Jesus Yzquiero Torres,42, (Right)Lazaro Yzquiero Torres, 23,(Center) and Brandon Lee Fumero, 19, (Left). Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Twelve swat team members and dozens of Cape Coral police cars surrounded the Cape Coral home on Tuesday.

After raiding the house, they arrested 42-year-old Jesus Yzquierdo-Garcia, 23-year-old Lazaro Yzquierdo Torres, and 19-year-old Brandon Lee Fumero.

“Together, they were able to come up with fraudulent check schemes, and they were actually a part of kind of a major organized crime involving theft of construction vehicles, regular vehicles, kind of different areas like that,” said Mercedes Phillips, Cape Police Department PIO.

Authorities were then seen confiscating a boat and items inside the home.

“There was actually marijuana of 171 pounds inside a boat. We seized almost $20,000 in cash, that 38-foot boat, $50,000 in jewelry,” Philips said.

On Wednesday, this family unit faced a judge.

Yzquierdo Garcia has several charges. Among them are fraud, grand theft, selling stolen items, theft of a vehicle, trafficking marijuana and cocaine.

He was granted a bond of $590,000.

Yzquierdo-Torres has charges of grand theft, fraud, using false identification, and more.

“You are ordered to stay away from the victims in these cases,” the judge said.

He was granted a bond of 50,000 dollars.

As for Fumero…

“I do find that there is probable cause from my reading of the affidavit. The bond will be set in this case at 5,000,” the judge said.

All three men face a judge again on april 8th.