A boat in Cape Coral was confiscated after police officers crowded an area around a house on Southwest 19th Avenue for hours.

Neighbors told WINK News that Cape Coral police were at the scene between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

One man said 100 police cars were lined down the street, and 12 SWAT members came to the door and parked their cars right in front of it. He saw them break the door in.

Cape Coral police cleared the scene at about 12 p.m., then around 3 p.m., police came back to go back inside the home. Police eventually left the home holding a bag of personal items.

“They went in. Heard some explosions. I don’t know if there were gunshots or they didn’t open the door. And then they all went in. It was about 100 cop cars here at that time,” said Don Vaskie, a nearby neighbor.

CCPD paid a visit to the family home. Vaskie said they’ve been nice neighbors for the last several years.

“Talked to his I guess it was his wives. Before the hurricane, she came down the house and told me they had plenty of food. And if I needed anything that come up,” said Vaskie. “I talked to him a few times. And, you know, one, I’d say him. To me, they’re very social. Good neighbors.”

When WINK arrived at the scene, detectives were taking several boxes and bags out of the home. Then WINK saw police seize the boat the family kept in their garage, which Vaskie said they built themselves.

Undercover detectives were also seen going inside the garage.