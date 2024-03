Three men have been arrested following a police raid that occurred at a Cape Coral home on Tuesday.

Jesus Yzquiero Torres,42, Lazaro Yzquiero Torres, 23, and Brandon Lee Fumero, 19, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a multi-hour police raid involving around 100 police cars and 12 SWAT members.

Cape Coral Police officers surrounded a home on Southwest 19th Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., cleared the scene at noon, and then returned to the address at around 3 p.m.

The primary attention was focused on a boat on the property, which was confiscated by police.

Neighbors witnessed detectives confiscate a car that was previously driven by the suspects, along with several personal belongings.

Lazaro Yzquiero Torres is being charged with fraud and theft.

Jesus Yzquiero Torres is being charged with grand theft, burglary, and trafficking marijuana and cocaine.

Brandon Lee Fumero is being charged with fraud and possessing a stolen license.

The men are expected to make their first court appearance on Wednesday.