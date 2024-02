For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

Here is this week’s featured friends:

Bentley is an 11-month-old dog.

He has a ton of puppy energy, which is great for an active family.

Bentley is also a wonderful cuddler, making him a great companion to have by your side.

Holmer is a 5-year-old dog.

He is a calmer and friendly dog, often settling to just laying around and enjoying the company of people.

Holmer would make for a great addition to any slower-paced home.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!