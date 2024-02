(Credit: Beck Architectural Group)

The Wynn family plans a new three-story mixed-use development adjacent to the future Gulfshore Playhouse and city parking garage on First Avenue South in the Naples Design District.

The Wynns, best known for their longtime Wynn’s Market in Naples, propose a 45,000-square-foot building with a large restaurant and retail spaces on the ground floor, office spaces on the second floor and an apartment and 18 transient lodging units on the top floor. The fully furnished lodging units will be strictly for actors and other theatrical personnel in town for performances at the Gulfshore Playhouse.

The project on slightly less than an acre at 1090 First Ave. S., near the southwest corner of First Avenue South and Goodlette-Frank Road, stems from a public-private partnership between the city of Naples, the Gulfshore Playhouse and the Wynn family. Jeff Wynn, president of Wynn Properties and the manager of Downtown Naples LLC, the family company behind the redevelopment project, said he has been working on the deal for about five years with Kristen Coury, CEO of Gulfshore Playhouse.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.