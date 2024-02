Fort Myers City Council unanimously approved permission to advertise for an ordinance amending the Future Land Use Map to add a 35.62-acre parcel at 10750 Colonial Blvd. and assigning the Commercial Corridor Future Land Use designation to the property.

The property was the subject of a voluntary annexation approved by Council on Aug. 16, 2021, and is currently within Lee County’s Rural Future Land Use category.

“The property is in the city and it needs to have a city land-use category,” attorney Neale Montgomery said. “Rural is not the right category. We would ask that you allow us to have a public hearing so that we can consider an appropriate city land-use category for the property.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.