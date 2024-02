Roads in SWFL. CREDIT: WINK News

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve three contracts to resurface local neighborhood roads and related improvements.

Commissioners approved three contracts, which include:

$1.35 million to resurface 50 road segments, intersection improvements and ADA improvements

$1.3 million with pavement maintenance

$343,508 to resurface about 25 road segments

“The Board has made a significant commitment to Lehigh Acres, and it has greatly improved the community’s neighborhood streets,” said Commission Chairman Mike Greenwell in a press release.

Each year, contracts are ranked and selected based on resident requests, road conditions and the amount of residences on the road.

Contracts are approved every fiscal year. Road work is expected to begin sometime in February.