Kiara Morant. Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

The woman who drove into an Arcadia daycare, killing a little girl, is now in even more trouble behind bars.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Kiara Morant was put in solitary confinement after she beat up another inmate.

Morant is already serving a 10-year sentence for driving her jeep into a playground, which killed four-year-old Maleena Valdez.