Few are strangers to the occasional drunk call or text from an ex, especially around Valentine’s Day, but a man in Cape Coral took hitting up his ex under the influence to a disturbing level.

Police officers were called to a Cape Coral residence Tuesday night while the ex of a woman was “banging on the home’s door,” trying to get inside. The suspect had not been in contact with the victim for a year.

Yoandrys Gonzalez allegedly took his car and ran it into the victim’s vehicle, pushing it into the home’s garage. Gonzalez also resisted police when they tried to detain him.

“It was just a really scary, unfortunate circumstance for this ex-girlfriend and the other family involved in the house,” said Mercedes Phillips, public information officer for Cape Coral Police. “We were just happy that we could get there to take control of this situation, have really good response times and try to get a little bit of justice for this victim.”

Multiple family members of the victim were inside the home when Gonzalez attempted to get in. One was even in the garage while the car was pushed into the garage door.

The family requested not to comment on the incident. Neighbors said they saw a heavy police presence outside their windows Tuesday night and were astonished by the damage.