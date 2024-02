Naples city council unanimously approved the “Miracle Mile” project.

“This is a unique stretch of road,” said Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff. “We have Loudermilk Park, which is the big beach park that our whole community uses. Along with the fact that we have two hotels that are that are on the Miracle Mile, and their visitors are going to be enjoying those facilities.”

Hurricane Ian sped up redevelopment plans along the 1.3 mile stretch, which runs from the new Naples Beach Club to Doctor’s Pass.

“I think it’s a very special area. And I think it deserves special attention,” said Alan Whitcombe.

“That area right now is basically limited to pedestrian traffic and on only a small side of the street,” Cheryl Herrmann said. “It becomes dangerous because people want to take shortcuts, and they’re often unaware of the traffic.”

The city plans to hire consultants to come up with a streetscape master plan.

“I think there’s a great opportunity here to have a local plan,” said Whitcombe.

Wednesday’s city council meeting was packed with local developers, and dozens of residents wearing blue, as a community.

“I’ve seen all the plans on deck, I think that they will fit in to the community that we have here, said Mary Hayes. “The developers are actually on the miracle mile committee, as well as residents.”

Mary Hayes is a Port Au Villa resident, and is helping lead the project.

She said 24 out of 56 units in her community were destroyed during Ian, and more than a year after the storm, some buildings still aren’t livable.

“It’s a very unique opportunity for residents, the developers that are going to be developing these properties, and the city of Naples to work together,” Hayes said.

City council said it’s too early to talk about how much it’s going to cost, but they’re expected to give a community update on February 20th.