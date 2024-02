Credit: Publix

A new Publix location has opened at the San Carlos Shopping Center in Fort Myers on Thursday.

Along with the new location is a Publix liquor store, which offers a variety of alcoholic beverages for consumers. Publix deli counter. Credit: Publix

The grocery chain is also donating $1,000 in nonperishable items to the Gladiolus Food Pantry, as part of the branch’s grand opening.

The store is located at 16950 San Carlos Boulevard and its weekly operating hours will run from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m.