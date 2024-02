Photo by Catherine Harding Wiltshire on Pexels.com

A video of a person touching a tiger’s nose at the Kowiachobee Animal Preserve began going around social media, leading to an investigation.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Captive Wildlife Investigator Lex Corteguera finished investigating a video showing a person touching a tiger at the Naples preserve.

Al Schroeder posted the video to Facebook on Dec. 10, 2023, and the investigation happened sometime between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1.

The video shows two large white Bengal tigers, named Mali and Tanju, close to the fence, sniffing and touching the man’s hand.

While sniffing the man’s hand, the tigers can be heard making a chuffing sound.

While his hand is getting sniffed, the man can be heard saying, “Don’t eat me.”

Click here to watch the video.

The tiger continues sniffing and chuffing at the man for a few moments. The man then touches the apex predator’s nose and says, “You’ve got a soft nose, big kitty.”

Through interviews, Corteguera learned a preserve employee let a family member get through the safety barrier and touch the feline, which is barred by the animal preserve. The Kowiachobee Animal Preserve staff member was given a citation for the violation.

In December of 2021, a third-party contractor was mauled by a different tiger, named Eko at Naples Zoo. Eko at Naples Zoo (Credit: The Naples Zoo)

The man bitten was seriously injured, and Eko was shot and killed by law enforcement.