Christopher Ashley, AKA White Boy Crazy. CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A man known as “White Boy Crazy” has been arrested after Collier County deputies said he used a car that was stolen from a Naples community to break into an arcade.

White Boy Crazy’s real name is Christopher Ashley.

According to CCSO, Ashley used extension cables on a door at the Golden Shamrock Arcade in Naples and attached them to a stolen car’s trunk.

As Ashley started driving, the cables snapped. Ashley then turned around and drove into the door, knocking over a slot machine.

According to CCSO, Ashley can be seen on surveillance video running into the arcade and trying to break into a safe before knocking over and trying to open up one specific slot machine.

Ashley was arrested on burglary charges and charged with criminal mischief.