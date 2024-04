Vensislasav Vatrachki mugshot. CREDIT: NAPLES POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Collier County man has been accused of trying to install a skimmer on an ATM in Naples.

According to the Naples Police Department, Vensislsav Vatrachki, 41, attempted to install a skimmer on an ATM on March 26 before doing about $1,000 in damage. CREDIT: NAPLES POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police say Vatrachki also tried this on another ATM in May 2022 but failed.

Vatrachki left a piece of metal in the second ATM and was charged with felony injuring a computer.