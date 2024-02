Credit WINK News.

A motorcyclist was killed following a deadly crash against an SUV in Charlotte County on Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at around 7:40 p.m., when the motorcycle was traveling east on state route 776, approaching Roberta Drive.

An SUV traveling north was attempting to cross through the intersection of SR-776 and Roberta Drive.

The front of the motorcycle then collided with the left side of the SUV on the inside lane of SR-776, causing the SUV to rotate and eventually stop on the paved median.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by FHP and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV and two passengers were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The roadways were temporarily closed for FHP and CCSO to investigate.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.