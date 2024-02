Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels.com

An easier way for travelers using Southwest Florida International Airport to get to Key West is coming in just a couple of months.

According to Silver Airways, flights will begin on April 18, going to and from Fort Myers and Key West on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Silver Airways will use an ATR-42 plane to go between RSW and EYW.

“Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) extends a warm welcome back to Silver Airways,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “We are looking forward to Silver inaugurating nonstop service between Fort Myers and Key West, Florida (EYW) in April, as it is a popular intrastate destination for Southwest Florida residents and visitors alike.”

Flights are available for as low as $79 for one month starting on April 18.