Danielle Blackburn (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a 15-year-old cold case.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2009, FMPD responded to a call at Maple Crest Apartments concerning an unconscious woman.

Upon arrival police identified 21-year-old Danielle Blackburn as the homicide victim.

Blackburn was handicapped and was limited in her mobility due to Multiple Sclerosis and was unable to defend herself against her assailant.

A reward is still being offered for the arrest of the individual responsible for Blackburn’s death.

If you have any information on the murder of Danielle Blackburn, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Individuals can also contact the Cold Case Unit of the Fort Myers Police Department directly at 239-321-8040 or you can submit a tip on the FMPD Atlas One app.