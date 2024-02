Caught up in our day-to-day schedules, overlooking the contributions of those around us can be easy, from people like a helpful clerk at the grocery store or the cheerful server at your favorite restaurant.

Monday, WINK News wants to honor the contributions of an unsung hero during our March to a Million Meals fight to end hunger in Southwest Florida, who refers to herself as “The Bag Lady.”

For more than five years, Connie Lee-Thatcher has called herself “The Bag Lady” at the Mobile Pantry at the Golden Gate Community Center, but it’s much more than that.

“I love helping people, and they definitely need help. Our neighbors, we call them our neighbors,” said Lee-Thatcher.

“The Bag Lady” helps neighbors like Americo Eiben at the Harry Chapin Food Bank distributions in Collier County.

“I get really quality food and vegetables, pasta and all kinds of things,” said Eiben.

In other words, Eiben has access to quality food. The Golden Gate location serves roughly 225 families each Wednesday morning.

“It’s a big job. It’s a big truck they have to unload the food with– everything. They are doing a good job,” said Eiben.

“I try to recognize people’s faces and say, ‘Hello.’ I learned how to say ‘coma esta?‘ I bring little snack for the kids,” said Lee-Thatcher.

People of all ages appreciate it and keep Lee-Thatcher energized to load more bags.

“It’s a wonderful thing to do. If you have the time, volunteer,” said Lee-Thatcher.

And keep coming back on Wednesday week after week.

“You forget your problems when you see a greater need than yours,” said Lee-Thatcher.

Click here to make a donation to the March to a Million Meals campaign, WINK Feeds Families, our mission of stopping hunger in SWFL.