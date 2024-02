The Fort Myers Beach town council is set to hold a special meeting with the intent of filling the vacant councilperson position.

Former council member Bill Veach had resigned in late December following a newly enacted state law that required local and elected officials to release financial information to the public.

The newly elected councilmember will be required to file “Form 6” every year, which will disclose their net worth and any assets valued at over $1,000.

When asked to give a statement regarding his departure, Veach said how sad he felt about resigning but that the decision was necessary.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers was asked about his opinion of the former council members’ resignation, and he mentioned that the decision was of no surprise to him.

“It was uncertain whether he was going to run for re-election in November. He made it clear in his resignation letter that he had no intentions of running,” said Allers. “He definitely did not like the Form 6, which many of us have seen around Southwest Florida have decided the same thing. So I wasn’t surprised to see someone on our council do that.”

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council has been taking in applications for the vacant position since January.

The meeting scheduled for 11 a.m., on Thursday will be intended to appoint a councilperson.