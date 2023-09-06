Fort Myers Beach councilman releases song to help Ian victims

A Fort Myers Beach councilman wrote a song that inspires hope as the town and many people across Southwest Florida look to rebuild from Hurricane Ian.

Bill Veach’s song also urges people to donate and help those in need.

Veach wrote the song about a year before Ian hit. The inspiration came from high tide and storm surge flooding, but Veach said the words carried extra weight after Ian tore into Southwest Florida.

He said that he could barely sing the song after the storm. Now, he’s using it to help his neighbors and ensure they’re not forgotten.

“A lot of people are still having PTSD from the storm, so, I think, sometimes one of the reasons I put the song out is because I think that can be cleansing,” Veach said.

Veach doesn’t want any money from the song. Instead, he hopes people who listen to it will donate to the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation.

He said the charity gives money directly to people on the island who desperately need the help.

“I know a lot of people who are still suffering from the trauma of the storm, and I think one thing about the song is it’s about that kind of helplessness, you know, because a lot of the times, by the time the water is coming, you don’t have a lot of options,” Veach said.

The full song: