The deadline for registering for the March 19 presidential primary vote or changing political party affiliations has arrived.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that only voters who are registered political party members may vote for their respective party’s candidate in a primary election.

In preparation for the upcoming election, Lee County is testing its voting equipment throughout the week of Feb. 19.

Testing will be done on the third floor of the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex in Fort Myers.

The testing is open for the public to witness. Officials will check if printed ballots are correct and if the electronic system counts the votes properly.