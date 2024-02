White Chevrolet involved in fatal pedestrian crash Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for one of two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in a pedestrian fatality.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard, just West of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, on Monday at approximately 2:08 a.m.

Police are seeking information on the location of the white Chevrolet involved in the crash.

The police department said the last known travel location of the truck was in North Fort Myers.

They have recovered the first vehicle that was involved in the fatal incident and are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the second.

If you have any information, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward. You can also call Fort Myers police.