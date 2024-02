Given how often stories of deadly hit-and-runs happen in the area, Southwest Florida roads are becoming dangerous.

Police are taking action with a program providing lights to the homeless who ride bikes.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s housing outreach treatment team is working to improve traffic safety for those who are homeless, one bike light at a time.

“A lot of them, that is their form of transportation,” said Officer William Beaton, “so they get around with that. This helps give them the light and hopefully prevents a lot of people from getting hit.”

Especially as FMPD’s traffic unit is seeing more pedestrian and bicyclist-involved crashes.

“Definitely, there’s been an increase in that,” said FMPD Sgt. Constant Brown, a supervisor for the department’s traffic unit. “With the increase of population that we have here in the City of Fort Myers as well, throughout the Southwest Florida area, in general, you’re going to have an increase of pedestrians, increasing motor vehicles on the road, increase bicyclists on the road.”

Funding from the Florida Department of Transportation and FMPD paid for the lights, along with a lesson on bicycle safety and traffic laws.

“We’re hoping that this is going to not only make it safe, but we’re trying to change the mindset,” said Brown, “people operating bicycles and walking along the roadways without utilizing certain safety measures.”

As for the best way to prevent these crashes, police suggest drivers pay attention to the road.

“Everyone should be a little more cautious on the road, especially if you see pedestrians, riding bikes or even just people walking across the road,” said Beaton.

“Make sure that we’re utilizing the designated crosswalk when crossing the streets,” said Brown. “Make sure we’re wearing clothes that can be easily seen during those low visibility hours, just reminding everybody that traffic safety is public safety.”

Beaton said they still have a few more bike lights on hand for anyone who needs one. However, the team hopes to get more bike lights soon, so they can be distributed throughout the community.