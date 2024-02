For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Sky is a 6-month-old kitten.

He is a tripod cat, but having three legs doesn’t bother him.

Sky came in with a broken leg and was in a lot of pain, so they had to amputate it.

He is adjusting tremendously well and can walk and play like normal.

Louie is a 6-year-old cat and a stable at the GCHS, welcoming everyone as they come into the lobby on his window perch.

He has been there for over 8 months and is looking for his forever home.

Louie is a gentle cat who loves to be cuddled.

He is also low maintenance cat that would ideally need a comfy place to sleep.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable animals.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.