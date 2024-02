This summer, Gulfshore Business will recognize 50 influential businesspeople who are among the most prominent in all of Southwest Florida.

These people are business owners and/or senior-level executives who have mastered their own business and contributed to the region’s overall economic vibrancy and quality of life through their personal involvement with various regional business associations and nonprofit organizations.

Winners will be recognized in the July 2024 issue of Gulfshore Business. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 29. For more information and to nominate, click here.