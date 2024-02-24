Collaboratory to host Spring Night Market

Credit: The Collaboratory of SWFL

The Collaboratory in Fort Myers will host a Spring Night Market in March.

The Night Market will be held on Friday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Collaboratory building at 2031 Jackson Street.

The Night Market will showcase live music, food trucks as well as local businesses and artisans.

The Lineup Band will be performing live.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take a tour of the Collaboratory and meet with the Collaboratory’s Health and Wellness Coalition.

The Collaboratory’s mission is to transform Southwest Florida into one of the healthiest communities by 2040.

“Health and wellness spans a gamut of issues, and we’ve established regional teams to focus on four key areas: active living, health systems, food access and nutrition and behavioral health,” said Tessa LeSage, chief impact officer at Collaboratory. “Our goals are underpinned by two key guiding principles: to foster equitable access and to rely on uniform data to track outcomes and inform strategies.”

Those interested in attending can RSVP to the event here.