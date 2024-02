Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen trailer.

According to Crime Stoppers, the trailer was stolen from 16120 Lee Boulevard, Fort Myers, between February 16 and February 21.

The trailer has a black PJ’s sticker with white lettering on the left front of the trailer.

The trailer had a lock in place to prevent a hitch from being attached to the trailer, so Crime Stoppers speculate the thief may have had a vehicle that could attach underneath the trailer to haul it away.

If you have any information on the trailer’s location, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.