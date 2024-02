(Credit: Getty Images)

The percentage of cash buyers in Charlotte County for single-family homes increased in January to 39% versus December, when 36.5% of buyers paid cash. January’s cash sales were up 7.5% year-over-year, according to data from Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc.

The majority of buyers have been coming from New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, but now a good number are coming from California, Texas and Colorado, said Leanne Walker, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc.

Prices were all over the board from neighborhood to neighborhood.

“Because Charlotte County is so big, from Englewood to Port Charlotte to Punta Gorda, the median sale price is more representative,” said Walker, referring to the disparity between median and average sales prices in January, when the median sale price was $363,990 versus the average price of $470,379.

