Collier County Commissioner Burt Saunders wanted the board to consider a voter referendum to switch to countywide elections for commissioners instead of single-district elections.

“It’s not a very complex issue, and I think 60-90 days review by a committee could result in some very important information for the board to consider,” said Saunders, as the issue was up for a vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The request is to take a deep dive into the issue and see what is best for the future of the county,” Saunders added.

Some people pleaded with commissioners not to change the current election system because they like being able to vote for people who represent their district.

“As far as approving a study, just ask the public yourself,” said Jene Kungle from East Naples. “We don’t need to spend another tens of thousands for another study for someone else to ask the questions. Like so many other studies, waste of money.”

While others supported the idea.

“If a study is approved, and if the pros of changing the structure of government outweigh the cons, then we support bringing that issue to the voters to decide,” said Diane Preston Moore, president of the League of Women Voters of Collier County.

The motion failed in a 3-2 vote.

“I think Commissioner Saunders said it best, where we’re not spending tens of thousands of dollars, we’re taking a committee, a voluntary committee that we have already, and seeing what they come up with,” said Commissioner Rick Loastro.

WINK News spoke with Elizabeth Radi who supported the change and hopes it comes up again one day.

“We need to look at how we’re doing the voting countywide because if you’re making decisions for me, and you’re in a different district, then I need to know that you have my interests in mind and not just the interest of those that have deeper pockets or louder voices,” Radi said.

Even though it failed this time, the issue may come up again in the future, but a change from countywide elections to single-district elections hasn’t happened since 1988.