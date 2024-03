Seven-year-old Lincoln Pequeño struggles with cystic fibrosis.

He had a GI issue over the weekend and was admitted to the hospital for a few days.

Because of his struggle, he decided to make a wish.

Pequeño’s family owns a watermelon farm in Labelle.

“We approach Lincoln and all of our wish kids and ask them one simple thing,” said Richard Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “If there’s anything in the world that you would want, what would that be?”

Lincoln asked for a golf cart, but not just any golf cart.

“They customized it specifically for him because he wanted something black with red seats,” said Alecia Pequeño, Lincoln’s mom. “They made his wish come true.”

The golf cart also has some pretty cool features too, like speakers and an LED soundbar.

“It’s so emotional for us to give kids exactly what they want and know that it’s gonna have a lifelong impact,” said Kelly.

Lincoln spent the morning checking out his sweet new ride.

When he was ready to take the cart for a spin, he and his mom headed out.

“This being something that he had been looking forward to for a while just made all of his fighting and determination to get home even more worth it,” Alecia said.

The Pequeños go to a lot of racing events and truck shows, so the golf cart will make it easier for Lincoln to get around.

His older brother also has cystic fibrosis and asked for a camper from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His wish was granted earlier this year.