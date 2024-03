One man has been hospitalized after a late-night shooting occurred in Immokalee.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported at around 11 p.m. on Thursday near Westclox Street.

The caller reported to deputies that a man in his 20s was injured from the gunshot fire.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital via a med flight. Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Immokalee. Credit: WINK

The condition of the man is currently unknown.

According to CCSO, no one has been placed into custody, and a person of interest has yet to be identified.

The shooting is under investigation by deputies.

