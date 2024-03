When Florida Gulf Coast University president Dr. Aysegul Timur welcomes the men’s basketball team onto the floor, she exudes school spirit.

“I’m the biggest fan of Eagles here,” Timur said.

She’s become a fixture at FGCU games, no matter the sport. Whether it’s hosting faculty in her box or venturing into the stands to speak with students and watch the game with them, she’s invested in athletics.

“When I sit down and talk to them, they tell me everything about happening on our campus,” Timur said. “And again, sharing the moment it is the sense of belonging here at FGCU community.”

That allows Dr. Timur to get a close look at the school’s athletic program as she searches for the school’s new athletic director.

Dr. Timur knows the importance of this hire, given the changing landscape in college athletics, from NIL to the transfer portal.

” A new athletic director coming in being very adaptive and understanding not only of our institution. But also the entire community,” Timur said.

Part of the chaning landscape is conference realignment. Dr. Timur was asked if the school could be looking for opportunities outside of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Her response, “when the new athletic director is selected, I think that’s going to be the next level. We’ll sit down and create the kind of strategic plan together what it means for us for the next level.”

Whatever that plan looks like, Dr. Timur values athletics as enhancing the student experience.

“The sense of belonging, that’s the most important thing and the quality of our programs and making sure that our students leave the institution with that feeling,” Timur said.

Timur told WINK News that the school is in demand when it comes its search of candidates. She didn’t get into specifics. But when she was asked when the hire will be made, she said it’ll be in the next few months.